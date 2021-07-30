Goa Gang Rape: MLA Lashes Out At CM Over 'parents To Introspect Remark', Demands Apology

Goa Forward Party MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai on Thursday criticised CM Pramod Sawant for his remarks in the State Assembly. Sawant, earlier reacting to an incident of a gangrape of two minor girls on a Goa beach a few days ago, said that parents should introspect why their children were on the beach late at night.

"The Chief Minister owes an apology to the parents of the minor girls. Such an irresponsible statement, it is a very insensitive statement by the CM, when actually he should be comforting the parents, giving them solace and courage by his timely action to prevent further such instances," Sardesai said in a press conference, reported ANI.

During the debate in the House, the Goa CM had said that parents have a responsibility of ensuring the safety of minors. "All the four accused, one of them a government employee, have been arrested. We suspended government employees. Parents have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their children," he had said.

Congress condemns Sawant's statement

Targeting the state government, Goa Congress spokesperson Altone D'Costa on Thursday said the law and order situation in the coastal state has deteriorated. “Why should we fear while moving around at night? Criminals should be in jail and law-abiding citizens should be out freely moving around,” he said.

The state Congress President Girish Chodankar also lashed out and condemned the remarks given by the Chief Minister.

"There is National Security Act imposed by this irresponsible government in South Goa. The entire State is under curfew announced due to the Covid pandemic. Despite, the state being under so-called surveillance, rapes, murders, dacoities continue almost on daily basis. BJP Government has converted Goa into a Criminal Destination by patronising the Criminal Mafia, Drug Mafia, Beggar Mafia," Chodankar said.

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte also called Sawant's statement shocking. "It is shocking that @goacm is blaming parents for allowing their children to venture out in the night claiming that it is not safe. if State govt can't assure us our security, who can give it? Goa has a history of being safe state for women, that tag is being lost in @BJP4Goa rule," Khaunte tweeted.

The incident took place on Sunday when four men who posed as policemen raped the two minor girls after thrashing up boys who were with the girls at Benaulim beach. One of the accused is a government employee.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: ANI/@DrPramodSawant-Twitter)