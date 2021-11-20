Goa: GFP Working President Quits Party

Goa Forward Party working president Kiran Kandolkar quit the outfit on Saturday in protest against a possible alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Kandolkar, a former BJP MLA who had joined GFP in 2020, said the Congress will ditch the Vijai Sardessai-led party at the last minute.

Incidentally, Kandolkar was declared the GFP candidate from Aldona seat for the Assembly polls scheduled early next year.

"But the Congress has already started campaigning there. I will announce my future plans soon," he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)