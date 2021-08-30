Goa: Girish Chodankar Continues To Head State Congress, Digambar Kamat As CLP Leader

All India Congress Committee, General Secretary KC Venugopal stated in a press release that the proposal of the continuance of Girish Chodankar as the Goa Congress president and Digambar Kamar as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) President had been approved. The aforementioned order had been passed by Congress interim president, Sonia Gandhi. The statement also annexed that Alexio Sequeira had been appointed as the working president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee.

P Chidambaram states, 'Congress is battle-ready'

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had previously stated that Congress was battle-ready for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls. The newly appointed AICC election observer for Goa in his first address claimed that the political atmosphere in the state was 'extremely favourable' for the Congress Party. He also assured that the party would be presenting candidates who were loyal and faithful.

He added, "The task before us is to get the party battle-ready for the elections scheduled next year. An initial assessment is that the political atmosphere is extremely favourable for the Congress party. There is an expectation that there will be a change in government and the new government led by Congress party will be formed after the elections," Chidambaram remarked. "We will get the party ready for elections and we will present to the people of Goa a set of candidates who will be loyal and faithful to the ideology, hardworking and ready to serve the interest of the people of Goa."

Goa Assembly Polls

Over five years, Congress' Legislative Assembly strength dwindled to five after several MLAs switched over to the ruling BJP.

Congress in the 2017 Goa Assembly elections had won 17 seats in the 40 member House, restricting the BJP to just 13. But the BJP swiftly aligned with regional parties and came to power under the leadership of late senior leader Manohar Parrikar. Digvijaya Singh, who was given charge of negotiating for the government formation on Congress’ behalf, later blamed party leaders in the state for the outcome.

Congress leader Vishwajit Rane resigned from the party soon after and later joined the BJP. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which had three MLAs, also lost two of them to the BJP. In July 2019, in a dramatic shift, 10 out of 15 MLAs of Goa Congress Assembly, including Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Chandrakant Kavlekar, joined the BJP, taking their strength up to 27 in the 40-member Assembly. MGP has now announced it will not support the BJP in upcoming polls.

