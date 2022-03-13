Goa Governor Calls Convening Of New State Assembly On March 15

With the tenure of the incumbent Goa Assembly concluding on March 15 this year, State Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday called convening of new state assembly. Notably, earlier on Saturday, Governor Pillai dissolved the previous assembly with immediate effect.

According to a press communique by Raj Bhavan, "Hon'ble governor has now order convening of the new Assembly on 15.3.2022 at 11.30 am for the purpose of administering the Oath or Affirmation to the newly elected members. In this regard, under Article 188 of the Constitution of India, the Hon'ble Governor has appointed Shri Ganesh Gaonkar to be the person before whom Members of the Goa Legislative Assembly shall make and subscribe the Oath or Affirmation on 15th March, 2022. Shri Ganesh Gaonkar will be administered the Oath of MLA by Hon'ble Governor on 14.3.2022 at 11.30 am at Raj Bhavan."

Earlier on Saturday, Pramod Sawant tendered his resignation as the chief minister of Goa. After accepting the resignation, Governor Pillai appointed Sawant as the caretaker CM until the next government is formed.

"The procedure to form the new government has begun. The House would be dissolved on Monday. The Central observer will arrive in Goa to decide the date of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government," Sawant said.

BJP to form government in Goa

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in 20 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly and fell short of the majority by one seat. However, the party will form the government with help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) which won two seats and three independent candidates.

Meanwhile, Congress won 11 seats and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won two seats. One each seat went to the tally of Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP).

According to the vote share numbers released by the Election Commission, BJP got 33.31% votes share, followed by Congress (23.46%), MGP (7.60 per cent), AAP (6.77%) and Trinamool Congress (5.21%).