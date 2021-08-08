Goa Govt In Complete Disarray; No Plan To Prevent Possible Third Wave Of COVID-19: AAP

A day after Goa reopened for tourists, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP-led Goa government of not preparing appropriately for the impending third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The party claimed that the Pramod Sawant-led government has not chalked out any plan of action to prevent the possible third wave.

"The first week of August has seen almost 100 cases of COVID-19 infection daily, with a two percent positivity rate. The state government is not preparing appropriately for the third wave," AAP's Goa convenor Rahul Mhambre said in a statement.

Mhambre said the government is in complete disarray as the cabinet ministers were defending their move to not shut down state borders, merely days before it was forced to take stringent measures due to rising cases.

Referring to the COVID-19 figures, the AAP leader said the second wave had caught the government in complete disarray. The state of Goa currently has 1,006 active cases with 109 new patients testing positive on Saturday, he said.

"The chief minister, who had very loudly proclaimed that 100 percent vaccination target will be achieved by the month of July, has now moved the target to September. The Sawant government has not chalked out any plan on preventing the third wave from hitting the state or not made any announcements as to how they will prevent a repeat of the tragedy of the second wave," said Mhambre.

Goa reopens for tourists

The AAP leader's remark comes just days after the Goa government issued revised guidelines allowing tourists to enter the state while following proper protocols. After months of being shut due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, mainly because of the Delta variant and concerns of second-wave across the country, Goa reopened for tourists on Saturday, 7 August 2021. As per the order, tourists are allowed to enter the state only if they are fully vaccinated or carrying a negative RT-PCR report.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 1,71,883 on Sunday, 8 August 2021, with the addition of 69 cases, while the day also saw one death, which took the toll to 3,160, an official said. The state's recovery count increased by 87 during the day to reach 1,67,736, leaving it with 987 active cases, he said. With 4,867 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 10,93,954, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,71,883, new cases 69, death toll 3160, discharged 167736, active cases 987, samples tested till date 10,93,954.

(With inputs from agency)