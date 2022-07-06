Goa Govt To E-auction Iron Ore Mining Leases, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the state government is geared up to take over 88 leases, whose renewal was cancelled by the Supreme Court in 2018, and also to initiate the process of e-auctioning of these and other leases.

The e-auctioning of leases will pave the way for resumption of Goa's mining activities that came to a standstill in March 2018 after the apex court quashed the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in Goa in 2015. At that time, the apex court had allowed auctioning of these and other mining leases in the state for mineral exploration.

Addressing a state-level function held to mark 100 days in office in his second term as chief minister, Sawant listed out various achievements of his government. The BJP retained power in the state following the Legislative Assembly elections held in February this year.

Speaking about the mining sector, Sawant said, "The government took a proactive step and initiated the process to take over the 88 leases. It is also geared up to begin the process of e-auctioning of mining leases." Recently, the state government had formed Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited to explore the possibility of auctioning 90 mining leases.

On the industrial sector, Sawant said that new 'Industrial Growth and Investment Promotion Policy-2022' has been unveiled to strengthen and improve the 'ease of doing business'.

He said that initiatives and reforms implemented by the department relating to the Business Reform Action Plan are being reviewed by the government with the focus of improving our services to provide ease of doing business.

"As per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Goa has improved its ranking from 24 to 16," the chief minister said.

In yet another achievement, Rs 20 crore are allocated for restoration of temples destroyed during the Portuguese era, he added.

Talking about the tourism sector, Sawant said that online approval and registration services were launched for renewal of permission of all types. These services were launched for ease of doing business for the stakeholders, Sawant said.

Tourism sector in Goa has witnessed a steady growth in tourist footfalls despite being affected by three COVID-19 waves, he said, adding, "Even after three coronavirus waves, 19,40,683 domestic and 33,841 foreign tourists visited Goa from March 2022 to May 2022."

