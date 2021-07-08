Goa Guv Sreedharan Pillai To Take Charge In Mid-July, Months Ahead Of State Polls

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to take the oath of office after his arrival in mid - July, in a major reshuffle in the cabinet, the Union government on Tuesday appointed new governors in 8 states. P S Sreedharan Pillai, who was Mizoram Governor had been appointed as the Governor of Goa. He will be replaced by Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Cabinet Reshuffle 2021

A total of 43 Ministers in the Prime Minister's Modi-led Council of Ministers will be sworn in at 6 pm on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal and Union Social Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot have been dropped from the Cabinet. Although, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy and Parshottam Rupala might be promoted.

While the current strength of the Union Council of Ministers is 53 besides PM Modi, only 27 more Ministers can be inducted. Most importantly, sources indicated that the new Council of Ministers will give more representation in terms of caste, religion, region and experience than several other governments in the past. This is the highest representation of OBCs in the Union Council of Ministers since Independence, sources revealed.

P.S. Sreedharan Pillai new Goa Lt Governor

Newly-appointed Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will be administered the oath of office after his arrival in the state in mid-July, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "Newly appointed Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will be administered the oath of office after his arrival in the state." "He is likely to arrive in Goa either on July 15 or 16," he added.

Pillai has previously served as the president of the Kerala BJP state unit. Pillai was a senior BJP leader from Kerala and was serving as the Governor of Mizoram.

Changes in the cabinet by President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of a few Governors and changes in portfolios of some others. Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is presently cabinet minister of Social justice and Bjp's Rajya Sabha leader, has been appointed as Governor of Karnataka. Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel will take charge as Governor of Madhya Pradesh. Arlekar replaces Bandaru Dattaraya who has been transferred and appointed as Haryana Governor. Satyadev Narayan Arya, Haryana Governor, will be moving to Tripura. Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred to Jharkhand.