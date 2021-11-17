Goa: Kejriwal Assures Of Forming Corporation For Taxi, Auto Operators When AAP Voted To Power

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said when his party is voted to power in Goa, it will form a corporation to address the needs of taxi and autorickshaw operators in the state.

While interacting with the taxi unions at Vasco on the second day of his visit to the coastal state, Kejriwal said the AAP will take care of the taxi and auto rickshaw operators.

Taxis and auto rickshaws are important components of the tourism industry, and operators should be provided necessary help to run their business, the AAP leader said.

If a taxi or an auto rickshaw driver meets with an accident, the state government will bear the medical expenses, when the AAP is voted to power, he said.

Kejriwal further said that in order to weed out corruption, a faceless system will be set up in the state transport department so that all the work can be done online.

Speaking about the High Court order that makes meters mandatory for taxis, the Delhi chief minister said the AAP will challenge the order before the Supreme Court considering the difficulties faced by taxi operators.

