Goa Minister Michael Lobo Calls For Legalisation Of Matka Gambling

Goa's Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Friday pitched for the legalisation of 'Matka' gambling saying that the game will improve the state's GST collection and help provide formal employment to nearly 20,000 people who are currently accepting gambling bets illegally. Lobo also called for a debate on the merits of legalising Matka, an illegal gambling network, which is popular in Goa as well as parts of adjoining western states.

"You do not think it (accepting bets) is employment? They (Matka agents) earn a living by accepting bets. If they are doing it illegally, let them do it openly and legally. It will also help in tax and Goods and Services Tax collection," Michael Lobo told reporters.

Matka gambling

A popular form of gambling in Mumbai and the Konkan region since the 1960s, Matka functions six days a week, virtually like a lottery, where lucky numbers are generated thrice every day. Its popularity stems from the fact that one can also wager a bet of just Re 1. The Matka industry in Goa alone is pegged at several thousand crores and several legislators and ministers in successive state governments in the past have demanded its legalisation.

Jobs through gambling

Michael Lobo stated that the nearly 20,000-odd youth, who are part of the matka gambling syndicates operating in Goa, would get formal employment if it is legalised. He also said that once Matka gambling is legalised, it would function under government control as a daily lottery and the scale of gambling operation would automatically reduce. "Once it is legalised, fewer people will play Matka and will be under control."

(Photo: Facebook/Michael Lobo) (With inputs from agencies)

