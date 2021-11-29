Goa MLA Churchill Alemao Lands In Kolkata To Meet Mamata Banerjee; Speculated To Join TMC

In a key political development, NCP MLA from Goa Churchill Alemao has landed in Kolkata and is expected to meet TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee tomorrow, November 30. This development has triggered speculations of the NCP MLA joining the Trinamool Congress. Earlier in October, Popular Tiatrist Francis De Tuem joined the party in the presence of Mamata Banerjee in Dona Paula, Goa.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will commence her two-day visit to Mumbai on November 30 and is likely to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray later on the day. She is also expected to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar and industrialists on December 1.

Churchill Alemao to join TMC?

Earlier, NCP MLA Alemao had set a deadline for his party to decide on alliance with Congress and had stated, “I have said earlier, I will take an appropriate decision at the right time. I will decide on November 29. I have my options open whether to join any party or go independent or anything'.

He added, “I can’t say now if I will join any other party or have an alliance. The decision will be taken on that day”.

Referring to Congress inability to take a decision and has kept the party waiting for the past eight months, he said ” Two Ganesh and Diwali deadlines have gone by, but Congress is in no mood to decide about the alliance. Therefore, I have decided not to wait for Congress after November 29".

Alemao has been frustrated over the fact that talks with Congress and the NCP over the past several months have not led to any decision.

Goa Assembly Polls

Goa is all geared up for the upcoming assembly elections for all 40 Assembly constituencies scheduled to take place in 2022. TMC and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are the new political entries who will be contesting the 2022 polls.

(Image: ANI/PTI)