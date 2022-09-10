Goa Police All Set To File Chargesheet On Objective Grounds In Sonali Phogat Murder Case

Amid massive ongoing turmoil in the BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death case, the Goa police on Friday confirmed that the profile was being analyzed at senior levels and is all set to file chargesheet on objective grounds.

Superintendent of Police of North Goa Shobit Saxena on Friday said that Goa Police is reviewing the case at senior levels and they are confident of filing a chargesheet on objective grounds after remand.

North Goa SP Shobhit Saxena further said that the teams will ensure nothing is left out of the investigation in the Tik Tok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat murder case. Saxena further stressed that the police of the western state have a zero-tolerance policy against illicit activities.

Speaking to ANI multimedia news agency, North Goa SP Shobhit Saxena said, “Goa police has zero tolerance towards illicit drug-related activities, had record seizures of illegal drugs in past few years. Action to be taken against those who supply, consume, stock or allow their premises to be used for drug consumption.”

SC Stays Demolition Of Goa's Curlies Restaurant

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court stayed the demolition of Goa’s Curlies restaurant subject to the condition that no commercial activities take place in the area. The apex court issued the stay order after the Goa government began razing down the beach shack, citing a violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Curlies is located on the famous Anjuna beach in North Goa. This was the same restaurant where Tik Tok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat was allegedly drugged and was later declared dead.

The Goa government began demolishing the controversial restaurant on Friday morning after its owner failed to get any respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against a 2016 demolition order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).

Notably, the owner Edwin Nunes of the Curlies restaurant was among five persons arrested in the Sonali Phogat murder death case. However, on Thursday, he was granted conditional bail against a personal bail bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties of Rs 15,000 each.

Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality TV show "Bigg Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in the North Goa district on August 23, a day after her arrival in the coastal state with two of her male companions- Sudhir and Sukhwinder, who have been arrested for her alleged murder.

A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Phogat's Family To Move Goa HC For CBI Inquiry

However, Phogat’s nephew Vikas Singhmar, an advocate in his family, expressed dissatisfaction over the Goa Police investigation. He said the family will approach the Goa High Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Vikas Singhmar further said that they have written to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit for a CBI inquiry. However, they will approach the Goa High Court with a writ petition if they are not satisfied with the answer of the top court.

Earlier, Phogat’s family had met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in connection with the investigation and had demanded a CBI probe. Haryana CM Khattar had assured of the CBI investigation. However, being dissatisfied with the ongoing investigation, the family has decided to go to Goa High Court with their demand.

Revelations in Sonali Phogat's murder probe

As the investigations are underway, top sources in Goa police recently revealed that an alleged accused Sudhir Sangwan, an assistant of the BJP leader has confessed to the murder of Sonali Phogat. During the interrogation, the accused confessed that the BJP leader was allegedly brought to Goa under the garb of a photoshoot.

After days of continuous investigation, several shocking details were discussed which led to the arrest of her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, restaurateur Edwin Nunes, and alleged drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar.

Reportedly, Sonali Phogat and her aides had partied at the Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. CCTV visuals from the incident have shown Sangwan forcing Phogat to have a drink laced with drugs. According to top sources in the Goa police, Phogat was forcefully administered methamphetamine, and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant's washroom.