Goa Polls 2022: GFP Announces Alliance With Congress; Slams TMC And AAP

In a major political development, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) has forged an alliance with the Congress party for the upcoming Goa assembly elections. The decision was announced by GFP President Vijay Sardesai who also asserted that the alliance will defeat the incumbent BJP government in Goa led by Pramod Sawant. The GFP-Congress alliance has portrayed itself as 'Team Goa'.

Taking to Twitter, Sardesai remarked that he met with the grand old party leader and Wayanad leader Rahul Gandhi. He stated that both parties will 'fight resolutely, wholeheartedly and unitedly' to defeat the BJP government in the coastal state. Slamming the BJP, Sardesai has avered that continuation of 'Goa under BJP rule is an impossibility.' In addition, he also said that the GFP-Congress alliance will be working for the 'second liberation of Goa'.

However, seat-sharing between the two parties is not finalised yet, informed Sardesai. He also continued to attack the BJP and alleged that the saffron party had 'betrayed' him. Vijai Sardesai hit out at Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and added that he has no experience, unlike former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who ran the government with an alliance.

"BJP has betrayed me. The current Chief Minister is not like the former CM Manohar Parrikar. Parrikar was running a government with alliance partners, he had the experience of running a government, whereas, the current CM has no experience and is corrupted. To save the culture and economy of goa, so we have to with congress and defeat BJP," said Sardesai "I met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday and my meeting with him was very good... We want to come together on the basis of the ideas we share. Seat sharing will also be decided soon," he added

In a big statement, the GFP President also spoke about roping in the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) as an alliance partner. It is pertinent to mention that Mamata Banerjee and Vijai Sardesai had met in October and mulled over a possible alliance for the Goa polls. However, Sardesai has now alleged that the TMC supremo is engaging in politics on the basis of money. He further claimed that Banerjee is also 'buying leaders of other parties' thereby benefitting the BJP.

"It is for the Congress party to decide. In the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, I also discussed the possibility of an alliance with TMC, Rahul Gandhi said that whichever party or leader is determined to defeat the BJP, can come in alliance with us. However, this decision has to be taken by Congress only." "However, I met Mamata Banerjee last months but there is some problem due to which the alliance does not seem possible. Mamata Banerjee is doing politics in Goa on the basis of money. She is buying leaders of other parties. She has done the same with the leaders of the Forward Party and I think she has come to Goa only and only to benefit the BJP. Although I am not ruling out the possibility of an alliance with Trinamool in future, we can come together before or even after the elections but that decision is to be taken by Congress only," he added.

Vijai Sardesai has also hit out at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that he too has come to Goa to 'help the BJP'. "All the candidates of AAP will lose their deposits. This has happened with Aam Aadmi Party in the past also...Kejriwal came to Goa only to help BJP," he said

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House, restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed the government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar. AAP has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro into the party.

