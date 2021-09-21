Goa Polls: AAP Makes 7 Key Announcements; '80% Private Sector Jobs Reserved For Locals'

In a bid to emerge as the new alternative in Goa in the 2022 Assembly election, AAP made 7 employment-related announcements on Tuesday to attract the youth. Addressing a press briefing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal promised that an AAP government will not only provide a job to one unemployment youth in each family but also enact a law reserving 80% of jobs in the private sector for the locals. Observing that his party has prepared an elaborate plan for the welfare of Goa, he called upon people to give an opportunity to AAP.

"God gifted everything to Goa- rivers, jungles and mountains. It is such a beautiful state. But until now, all these leaders and parties have left no stone unturned in looting Goa. Whoever got the chance looted (the state). We have to put a stop to this loot," AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal stressed. During his previous visit to Goa, he had promised 300 units of free electricity per month, waiver of old bills, 24/7 power supply and free electricity to farmers.

Here are AAP's 7 job-related guarantees:

Goa's youth can get government jobs in a transparent manner One unemployment youth in every family will get a job Till the time the unemployed youth doesn't get a job, he will be given a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs.3000 80% of private jobs will be reserved for Goans Families dependent on tourism will get Rs.5000 per month until they get their job back Families dependent on mining will get Rs.5000 per month until they get their job back Skill university will be opened to create jobs

Political scenario in Goa

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a huge blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. Moreover, the incumbent CM Laxmikant Parsekar failed to retain his own seat. As none of the two main parties could win a majority on its own, the role of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats), 3 Independents and a lone NCP MLA became very crucial.

In an astonishing turn of events, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and the NCP MLA. Parrikar resigned as the Defence Minister to return as the Chief Minister of Goa to lead this coalition government. However, a vacuum emerged in the state after he passed away on March 17, 2019. While erstwhile Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him, the rift within the ruling parties widened.

In the next few months, both Deputy CMs in the Parrikar Cabinet- MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP president Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet. But, BJP consolidated its position completely only after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on July 10, 2019. In April this year, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against the 10 Congress legislators.