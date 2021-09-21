Goa Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Promises 80% Jobs For Locals, Monthly Allowances For Unemployed

Sounding the poll bugle in Goa on Tuesday, Aam Admi Party convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said his party will ensure that 80% of the jobs including the private sector in Goa will be reserved for the local population. While addressing media in Panaji, Kejriwal made sweeping promises to woo the people of Goa.

In an attempt to make inroads in the state, he has assured that at least one unemployed person from each family in Goa would be given a government job and unemployed youths will get a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 till they find jobs.

He has also promised Rs 5,000 per month to employees of the tourism sector and mining industry who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and the closure of mines. While mining came to a standstill after the Supreme Court ban, the COVID-19 induced lockdown has adversely affected the tourism industry.

Families dependent on tourism became unemployed due to COVID, they'll be given Rs 5000/month until their employment is restored. Mining-dependent families are suffering due to closure of mines, they will also be given Rs 5000 per month until the mining resumes: Arvind Kejriwal — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

In another promise, Kejriwal said a Skills University will be set up in Goa on the lines of Delhi where youth would be skilled and made employment-ready.

We will make a Skill University in Goa where children will be able to learn their preferred skill after class 12th so that they can become employable: Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

Taking a dig at the BJP Government, he said that the Pramod Sawant led administration's doorstep delivery of services has been copied from the Delhi Government. He also levelled allegations of corruption on the Goa Government, stating that only those with reference to MLAs or higher-ups are given government jobs.

"The current practice of recruiting people in government through favours from MLAs or influential politicians will be discarded. The entire system of job recruitment in the government sector would be made transparent and accountable," he said.

Youth told me that if one wants a govt job here, they need to know any minister, MLA-it's not possible to get govt job in Goa without bribe/recommendation. We'll end this. Goa's youth will have right over govt jobs here: Delhi CM & AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, in Panaji pic.twitter.com/Ee8jDVOEJA — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

This is Kejriwal's second visit to the poll-bound state in two months. During his visit in July, Kejriwal had promised free electricity up to 300 units per month to people in Goa if his party forms the government after assembly polls next year.

Goa 2017 Assembly Elections

The Assembly elections in Goa are due in February next year. Although the AAP convener has made sweeping promises to make inroads in Goa, his party had failed to win a single seat in the 2017 elections. The Congress had won 17 seats out of the 40 member house in Goa while the BJP managed to win 13 seats, none succeeded in breaching the halfway mark to claim the majority. However, the BJP allied with the regional parties to retain the government in the state.

