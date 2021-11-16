Goa Polls: Congress Confirms Alliance Talks With NCP, GFP & MGP In Bid To Challenge BJP

Congress on Monday confirmed that it was in talks with NCP, Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party to forge an alliance ahead of the Goa Assembly polls to thwart BJP's re-election prospects. Addressing the media in Panaji, AICC's Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that his party was open for a tie-up with people who understand Goa, its culture and community. According to him, all these parties wanted to get rid of the "corrupt and communal" government led by Pramod Sawant.

Dinesh Gundu Rao remarked, "The main aim of this alliance, if it materialises, will be to give a stable government in Goa for 5 years". He added, "An alliance should take place with a proper alignment. Last time, the alliance didn't have a proper alignment. We can't repeat those mistakes".

Founded by Dayanand Bandodkar, MGP was the ruling party in Goa from the first Assembly polls in 1963 to 1979. However, the party gradually lost its grip over the state after the rise of viable alternatives in the form of BJP and Congress. On the other hand, Goa Forward Party led by Vijai Sardesai has also not ruled out an alliance with TMC.

Political scenario in Goa

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.

Deputy CM in the Parrikar Cabinet- Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP president Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet in the next months. Meanwhile, BJP consolidated its position after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on 10 July 2019. Both AAP and TMC are also seeking to make inroads in the state in the wake of a weakened Congress state unit.



Image: ANI