Goa Polls: Congress Mocks TMC's 'frustration' Over GFP Tie-up As Mahua Moitra Cries Foul

The bickering between Congress and TMC escalated in Goa after the former sealed an alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) led by Vijai Sardesai. When GFP had shunned the offer of merging with TMC, its working president Kiran Kandolkar jumped ship to the Mamata Banerjee-led party. On November 30, Sardesai along with fellow GFP MLA Vinod Palyekar and Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar met Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and officially announced an alliance with Congress. This proved to be an embarrassment for TMC as Gaonkar had extended support to the party in October itself.

Commenting on the alliance, Vijai Sardesai remarked, "Continuance of Goa under BJP rule is an impossibility! Met with Shri Rahul Gandhi. Proud to be working for the 2nd liberation of Goa with the great-grandson of the person who enabled the 1st! The curse of the communal and anti-Goan Pramod Sawant government will be blown away."

Weighing in on this development, TMC's Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra lashed out at GFP for conveniently forming the government with BJP in 2017 while forging an alliance with Congress on the poll eve. Taking to Facebook, Goa Congress asserted, "We extend our sympathies to TMC who seem extremely frustrated after parties and leaders who they reached out to and even planted stories of joining have refused to join them. Those who supported TMC are realising the mood of Goa and leaving them. The political wisdom of Goans knows better than to support parties that enter the state on the eve of elections to use Goans as an object to fulfill their national ambitions and to extend support to the BJP".

INC win 17 seats in Goa 2017, BJP won only 13. Yet while AICC’s Digvijay Singh “observed” , BJP sealed deal with GFP to form unholy govt.



GFP suddenly on poll eve realises BJP is evil, hugs INC!



Come on Goa- you’re better than this! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 1, 2021

Political scenario in Goa

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.

Deputy CM in the Parrikar Cabinet- Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet in the next months. Meanwhile, BJP consolidated its position after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on 10 July 2019. Both AAP and TMC are also seeking to make inroads in the state in the wake of a weakened Congress state unit.