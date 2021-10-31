Goa Polls: GFP Chief Welcomes Mamata's Call For Anti-BJP Unity; Rules Out Merger With TMC

Welcoming Mamata Banerjee's call to unite against BJP, Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai on Saturday, ruled out a merger with Trinamool Congress (TMC). After meeting Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to the island state, Sardesai said that he was open to an alliance with TMC in Goa. BJP faces an emerging AAP, TMC and beleaguered Congress for Goa polls in February 2022.

GFP rules out merger with TMC

After meeting Banerjee, Sardesai said, "We discussed alliance but nothing on merging the party. As Goa’s only regionalist party, we will never make a decision that goes against the wishes of Goemkars or the interests of Goa." The GFP quit the BJP-led NDA earlier this year, claiming the govt had introduced 'anti-Goan' policies.

Banerjee has hit out at the Congress, blaming its indecision to lead for empowering PM Modi. She alleged that Congress party is not serious about politics, while addressing the media in Panaji on the last day of her three-day visit. Mamata Banerjee also bristled at Congress allying with ISF and Left to contest against her in Bengal.

"I cannot say everything right now because they didn't take politics seriously. Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress...If one cannot take decision, why the country should suffer for that?" she said adding, "They (Congress) got opportunity (in the past). Instead of fighting against BJP, they contested against me in my state."

"I want that the regional parties should be strong. We want that the federal structure should be strong. We should make states strong, if states are strong, then the Centre will be strong. Delhi ka dadagiri amka naka (We don't want Delhi's bullying), enough is enough," she said, batting for regional alliances. As of now, TMC is contesting all 40 seats in the upcoming Goa elections.

GFP leaves NDA & TMC's Goa campaign

In April, Sardesai penned a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that his party will withdraw from the alliance. He stated that the Pramod Sawant-led government has introduced 'anti-Goan' policies that affect the people of Goa. In addition, he had also alleged that the BJP government in Goa is engaged in 'corruption and dishonesty' after Pramod Sawant took over as the state's Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, TMC is laser-focused on making inroads into Tripura and Goa, aiming to replace Congress as the main Opposition. With the inclusion of top Congress leaders Sushmita Dev, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi, Congress Secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik, TMC is poised give a tough fight to BJP. In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house - ushering the Pramod Sawant govt.