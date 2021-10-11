Goa Polls: GFP Eyes Alliance With Other Parties To Defeat BJP; Lashes Out At Congress

Ahead of the run-up to the 2022 Goa Assembly election, Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai has revealed that his party will ally with other political outfits in order to counter the ruling BJP. Addressing a gathering in his constituency Fatorda in the South Goa district, Vijai Sardesai said that GFP will ally with other parties by Diwali.

However, he also slammed Congress, which is the main opposition in the state for not forming a pre-poll alliance with the Goa Forward Party. Sardesai claimed that for the last two years, he was calling out the need to form a united 'Team Goa' to challenge and defeat the BJP.

"We cannot sit idle forever and waste time because of the inefficiency and indecision of others," he said.

Murida in #Fatorda turns Orange worshipping Goddess Khushmanda standing for positivity! An alternative as TeamGoa should have emerged by now after I have pleaded since 2020 but we cant sit idle! We will awaken the Durga in us & ensure #Goa gets a new dawn @ Diwali!#ChalYaFuddem pic.twitter.com/Jyqr0pvhdj — Vijai Sardesai (@VijaiSardesai) October 11, 2021

Sardesai's GFP has three MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly. The party supported the late BJP senior leader Manohar Parrikar to form a government in the state. However in 2019, after Parrikar's death, the GFP ministers were dropped from the state cabinet led by current Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Earlier this year, the GFP also quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Goa Forward Party quits NDA ahead of 2022 elections

Earlier in April, GFP quit the NDA. In a letter penned to Union Home Minister and NDA chairperson Amit Shah, Vijai Sardesai stated that his party will withdraw from the alliance. According to Sardesai, the party's decision to quit the NDA was unanimous. Acknowledging the cracks in the alliance since July 2019, the GFP had cited 'unprecedented incompetence' regarding the governance in Goa. Vijai Sardesai in his letter had stated that the Pramod Sawant-led government has introduced 'anti-Goan' policies that affect the people of Goa.

In addition, he had also alleged that the BJP government in Goa is engaged in 'corruption and dishonesty' after Pramod Sawant took over as the state's Chief Minister. Sardesai also highlighted several reasons and looming issues like the lack of jobs for the youth of Goa. Further, he also attacked the BJP for the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Goa during the pandemic's peak.

Goa political scenario

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro in the party.