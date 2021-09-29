Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls due early next year, Shiv Sena lambasted the performance of the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government in the state. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut highlighted the manner in which BJP gained a majority in the state and contended that there is widespread anger against the state government owing to the poor handling of the COVID-19 crisis, lack of women's safety and unemployment. Moreover, he mocked the government's e 'Sarkar Tumchya Daari' (Government at your doorsteps) initiative.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "Manohar Parrikar established BJP in Goa by fighting against casino gambling. The same BJP government has now become the slave of casino owners". Chiding the same government further, he said, "BJP is the real 'beef' party in Goa amid the facade of Hindutva. The anti-cow slaughter law is applicable in the country but any quantity of beef is available in Goa. The PM is angry about gambling but the casinos in Goa are filling the pockets of the Ministers. Political parties get funding and fight elections through the gambling business".

Moreover, Raut mocked former Goa CM and Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro for quitting Congress and seeking to join West Bengal-based TMC. Speaking to the media, the Shiv Sena spokesperson revealed that his party will contest 22 seats in the 2022 Goa polls and will travel to the state to hold meetings with party workers. In the last election, the Sena drew a blank losing by a huge margin in Saligao, Cuncolim and Mormugao, While its ally- ousted RSS Goa chief Subhash Velingkar-led Goa Suraksha Manch followed suit, its other alliance partner Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party won three seats.

Political scenario in Goa

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a huge blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. Moreover, the incumbent CM Laxmikant Parsekar failed to retain his own seat. As none of the two main parties could win a majority on its own, the role of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats), 3 Independents and a lone NCP MLA became very crucial.

In an astonishing turn of events, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and the NCP MLA. Parrikar resigned as the Defence Minister to return as the Chief Minister of Goa to lead this coalition government. However, a vacuum emerged in the state after he passed away on March 17, 2019. While erstwhile Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him, the rift within the ruling parties widened.

In the next few months, both Deputy CMs in the Parrikar Cabinet- MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP president Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet. But, BJP consolidated its position completely only after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on July 10, 2019. In April this year, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against the 10 Congress legislators.