Goa: Sawant allots portfolios to three new ministers

Panaji, Apr 12 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday allotted portfolios to newly-inducted ministers Sudin Dhavalikar, Nilkant Halarnkar and Subhash Faldesai.

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's Dhavalikar has been given the departments of power, new and renewable energy and housing, while Halarnkar will handle fisheries, animal husbandry and veterinary services.

Faldesai will handles the departments of social welfare, river navigation and archives and archeology.

Sawant had inducted the three ministers in his cabinet on April 9. PTI RPS ARU ARU

