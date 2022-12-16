Last Updated:

Goa Speaker Grants One Month's Time To Turncoat MLAs Kamat, Lobo To Reply To Disqualification Plea

Goa Assembly Speaker on Friday granted 30 days' time to MLAs Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo, who had quit the Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year, to file their replies on the disqualification petition moved against them by Congress.

Goa

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Friday granted 30 days' time to MLAs Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo, who had quit the Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year, to file their replies on the disqualification petition moved against them by the grand old party.

The disqualification petition came up for hearing before the speaker on Friday, after which both the respondents - Kamat and Lobo - sought 30 days to reply to it. Their request was approved.

In September this year, former chief minister Kamat, the then Leader of Opposition Lobo and six other Congress MLAs had joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), giving a body blow to the opposition party.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar had filed the petition against his former party colleagues Kamat and Lobo seeking their disqualification.

Talking to reporters, Tawadkar said, "During the hearing of the petition on Friday, both the respondents - Kamat and Lobo - sought a time of 30 days to reply, which was granted." 

