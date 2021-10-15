Goa TMC Leader Calls Out BJP For Replacing Flags, Banners Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit

Shortly after Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah visited Goa on Thursday, Trinamool Congress leader Yatish Naik called out the BJP government for removing the flags and banners of the TMC and replacing them with their own ahead of HM Shah's visit. Speaking on the incident, he told ANI that the Centre has used state machinery to remove flags and banners of the Trinamool Congress and replaced them with the throne flags and banners because Amit Shah is visiting the state.

Apart from Naik, many other TMC leaders also criticised the BJP government for carrying out such an activity. Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim also shared a video that shows a TMC banner being removed further alleging that the hoardings of his party unit in Goa were removed on Thursday.

He further wrote, "The fire of change has been ignited and cannot be doused by removing hoardings."

The people of #Goa will recreate the historic victory of #Bengal. The fire of change has been ignited and cannot be doused by removing hoardings! #ShameOnBJP #GoenchiNaviSakal https://t.co/BO8KqrZnXG — FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) October 13, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah visits Goa on Thursday

As a part of his two-day visit to Goa, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Goa on Thursday and inaugurated various projects including the National Forensic Sciences University. He also performed a Bhoomi puja at the permanent campus land of 50 acres allotted to NFSU.

Shah also paid tributes to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and recalled his immense contribution to Goa's development. On the second day of his visit, Shah is likely to visit the Goa government on October 15, Friday. Along with him, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is also in Goa for a two-day visit. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Landed at Goa, a while ago, for a 2 day visit. Our Hon Union Minister @AmitShah ji will be visiting Goa tomorrow for some Government programs & some party meetings."

Foundation stone laying ceremony of the National Forensic Sciences University in Dharbandora, Goa. Watch live! https://t.co/00lEUVfJur — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 14, 2021

Notably, his visit comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa scheduled for 2022.

Amit Shah likely to visit Jammu & Kashmir

As per reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from October 23 to October 25, as part of the central government's major outreach drive. HM Shah's three-day tour to the UT concludes the second edition of the central government's major outreach programme, which began on September 8 this year and saw 70 Union ministers visit Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs, Image: ANI/Twitter/@ANI)