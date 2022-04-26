Goa TMC VP Kishore Narvekar Resigns From Post, Membership Ahead Of Party Restructure

Goa TMC Vice President (VP) Kishore Narvekar tendered his resignation on Tuesday, a day after the party announced a restructuring of the Goa TMC committee, stating that an ad-hoc committee will be formed in some days. Narvekar wrote to the party chief of Goa TMC and resigned from the party. Goa TMC tweeted on Monday, "We have decided to restructure entire AITC Goa State Committee, with immediate effect. A newly constituted ad hoc committee will be announced shortly."

We have decided to restructure the entire AITC Goa State Committee, with immediate effect. A newly constituted ad hoc committee will be announced shortly.



We take this opportunity to reiterate our solemn commitment towards working for the people of Goa and their well-being. — AITC Goa (@AITC4Goa) April 25, 2022

Goa TMC's former VP Narvekar in a brief resignation letter addressed to the Goa state president said, "On account of my personal reason I, hereby, tender my resignation from the post of Vice President as also primary membership of Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) with immediate effect,"

#UPDATE | Goa TMC had y'day, on April 25, tweeted that "they had decided to restructure entire AITC Goa State Committee, with immediate effect. A newly constituted ad hoc committee will be announced shortly."



Kishore Narvekar wrote to party chief of Goa TMC, today on 26th April — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

TMC fails to make a mark in the assembly elections in Goa

In the recently held assembly elections in Goa, TMC managed to get six percent votes after launching the party three months back. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC constituted a committee to look into the reasons for the failure. In a statement, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee informed TMC decided to contest the Goa elections to fill in the space created in the opposition flank due to the lack of an efficient and robust opposition.

After losing in the Goa Assembly elections 2022, Mamata Banerjee said, "TMC got six percent votes in Goa within three months of the party's launch there. It is enough," She further mentioned that all the political polities who want to fight against the BJP must join hands. TMC chief then said, "Congress is losing their credibility, can't depend on Congress".

TMC, in the run-up to the assembly elections, managed to attract many personalities from public life to join the party including tennis star Leander Paes, actor Nafisa Ali, five-time MLA Churchill Alemao, etc.

The Goa Assembly elections took place in a single phase on February 14. In the 40-seat assembly, BJP won 20 seats, Congress won 11 seats, while AAP and MGP won 2 seats each. The voting for the 40-member Assembly witnessed a voter turnout of 79% compared to 81.21% in 2017.