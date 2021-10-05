Amid a major bust of Mumbai's Cruise drug case, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Monday warned that the state government will take strict actions against tourists if they are found consuming drugs. The Tourism Minister was responding to the question of how Goa planned to thwart tourists coming to the state with or for purpose of drug consumption. On Saturday, October 2 night, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD and other drugs.

"We don't want people who take drugs," says Goa Government official Manohar Ajgaonkar.

We don't want people who take drugs. The govt will take strict action against tourists if they're found consuming drugs, said Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar yesterday on how Goa planned to thwart tourists coming to the state with or for purpose of drug consumption. pic.twitter.com/fCWdZiw4Mt — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021



Mumbai drug bust case- What happened and latest development

After NCB busted the cruise carrying drugs it was found that eight accused were involved in carrying the banned substances. The eight involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were being questioned in connection to the alleged rave party. With multiple NCB officers undercover as guests on the cruise, sources informed that NCB's raid on the cruise ship went on for over seven hours.

In the latest development, a Mumbai court, on October 4 ordered Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha to be remanded in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody until October 7. During the remand hearing on Monday, Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing on behalf of NCB, submitted before the court that Aryan Khan is accused of Section 8(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) which prohibits the production, manufacturing, possession, selling, purchase, consumption of any psychotropic substance which requires a permit, Section 20(b) of the NDPS Act for the wrongful possession of more than 'small quantity' of cannabis, Section 27 of the NDPS which pertains to the consumption of a narcotic drug, i.e. cocaine, etc. along with Section 35 of the said Act which covers the intentions of the accused and presumes one is aware of their actions and shall be held guilty unless proven innocent. Accordingly, the NCB sought custody of the accused.

Meanwhile, lawyer Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Aryan Khan, argued that his client was present at the event comprising of 1,300 people only on a 'special invite' and was not even aware of the fold of events. ASG Singh pressed his case that Aryan Khan had gone after-all on an invitation and was present at the raided party (Cordelia Cruise) 'among people' who have been apprehended with drugs. However, international transactions, accused's WhatsApp chats were presented as proof for the custody of SRK's son and further investigation on the matter.