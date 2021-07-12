'God Will Not Like...': Uttarakhand CM Prioritises Saving Lives Over Allowing Kanwar Yatra

In a statement of intent, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami indicated that his government will prioritise saving people's lives from COVID-19 over allowing religious congregations. Dhami was responding to a question on the fate of the Kanwar Yatra which is feared to be a potential superspreader event amid the impending third wave of the novel coronavirus. Maintaining that an appropriate decision after holding discussions with other states, the new CM hinted that his government may not tinker with his predecessor Tirath Singh Rawat's decision to not allow the Kanwar Yatra.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Kanwar Yatra is not just Uttarakhand's yatra. Uttarakhand is only a host state. Kanwariyas come from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and other states. Thus, the number of Kanwariyas is not 10-20 lakh but exceeds 3 crores in 15 days. This is a very big number. The Kanwar Yatra did not take place last year. This issue is associated with faith and belief."

"But this issue is also linked to people's lives. That's why we are not in a hurry. In the Cabinet meeting on June 30, it was decided that Kanwar Yatra will not take place. Even after that, an official-level meeting took place to explore all possibilities. If needed, a high-level meeting will be convened. God will not desire that someone should lose their life. Even he will not like it. Our first priority is to save the lives of people," he added.

We are just a host state. Over 3 crore Kawariyas visit state in 15 days. It's a matter of faith but people's lives are also at stake. Saving lives is our first priority. God would not like it if people lost their lives to COVID due to Kanwar Yatra: U'khand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pic.twitter.com/36InvVfzbp — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

UP government allows Kanwar Yatra

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government has already permitted the Kanwar Yatra from July 25. Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi stated that COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and compulsory wearing of masks will be followed during the fortnight-long pilgrimage. Moreover, he mentioned that the UP government shall coordinate with Uttarakhand, Haryana and Bihar to facilitate the movement of the pilgrims.

Speculations about Uttarakhand revisiting its stance regarding Kanwar Yatra gained traction after UP CM Yogi Adityanath reportedly spoke with Dhami. Already, the Uttarakhand HC has stayed the Char Dham Yatra asserting that allowing this would be akin to "inviting a calamity" amid the threat of a third wave and the Delta plus variant. It also observed that there was a "direct correlation between the Kumbh Mela gathering and consequent deaths" in the state.