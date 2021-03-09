'Godse-follower Joined Congress To Amend Mistakes', Kamal Nath Says 'Shivraj Can Do Too'

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday hit back at BJP's attack for inducting a Nathuram Godse-follower into the party and asked "what is the issue if someone wants to amend their mistakes?"

Speaking at the Rising MP Summit in Bhopal, the former Chief Minister said Babulal Chaurasiya has been a Congress leader for 30 years and has undertaken training and party programmes during the past three decades.

"Chaurasiya wanted to amend his mistake, so what was wrong in inducting him into the party? Even if Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants to amend his mistakes, he is most welcome to join Congress,” Nath quipped. READ | Cong leader slams Kamal Nath for inducting 'Godse follower' Babulal Chaurasia in party

Former Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia joined Congress in the presence of former MP CM Kamal Nath last month, claiming that he was a 'Congressman by birth'. Babulal Chaurasia's induction into Congress raised eyebrows as the grand-old-party had been up in arms against the Hindu Mahasabha and what it dubs as 'supporters of Nathuram Godse'.

Controversy over Godse-follower's induction in Congress

Kamal Nath's decision drew criticism from his own party leaders for going against the Congress ideology, while the BJP took digs at its rival terming it as a "Godsewadi party".

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a jibe at the former MP CM saying that none of the Congress members or the 'Gandhi' family follows Mahatma Gandhi's ideology. "Godseka pujari ab Congress ki sawaari," he added. VHP President Alok Kumar also hit out at the Congress for inducting a pro-Godse follower and said the party has moved very far from Gandhi and his ideologies.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader, and All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Manak Agarwal slammed his own party member and asked him whether he is with Mahatma Gandhi or Godse. Agarwal said that Nath's inclination towards BJP was 'visible' over the last few days. "He always runs opposite to party's ideology," Agarwal claimed.

Chaurasia, who has been spotted at several 'Godse events', claims he was pushed to attend them while he was in the Hindu Mahasabha.