'GoI Should Use Central Vista Project Funds For Mass Vaccination': Yechury On COVID Crisis

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday called upon the Modi government to vaccinate all the citizens for free and utilise the funds marked for the Central Vista project on the mass vaccination drive.

Highlighting the devastating COVID-19 situation in the country, Yechury said it is necessary for the government to make vaccination schemes free. He added that along with Rs 35,000 crores allocated in the Union Budget, the money being spent on Central Vista can also be utilised for the vaccination drive.

"The COVID -19 pandemic has become terrible in the country. The figures have no meaning. No town, village, or city is free from COVID -19 pandemic. In today's circumstances, it is necessary that the central government should make vaccination schemes free,” he said.

“There is no shortage of money for this because Rs 35,000 crores have been already allocated in the Union Budget and the money that is being spent on Central Vista can be utilised in mass vaccination drive. All the money that is in the PM-Cares Fund use it to keep people alive. Use it for medicine, vaccination and oxygen, he added.

The CPI-M chief also requested the Central government to provide Rs 6,000 every month to the unemployed and poor people across the country. "The foodgrains rotting in the godowns should be distributed among the poor for free," he claimed.

Yechury further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the farm laws so that the farmers can end their agitation and return to their homes.

12 Oppn Leaders Write To PM Modi

Twelve opposition party leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Yechury had written to PM Modi on Wednesday, raising several demands concerning the COVID-19 situation in the country. These included free and universal mass vaccination campaign across the country, halting the construction of Central Vista, and repealing the three farm laws.

The Central Vista project is on track and the Vice President and Prime Minister’s new residence are scheduled to be completed by May and December 2022. The CPWD, which is executing the project, had revised its estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

