Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a public rally in Rajkot as the party gears up for Gujarat elections. Beginning his Jansabha with slogans 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' & 'Vande Mataram', Kejriwal said that AAP has been a subject of household discussion in Gujarat and the party is grateful for all the love and affection. After Delhi and Punjab, now the people of Gujarat have also started loving AAP very much, he said.

AAP's election pitch for Gujarat Assembly Election is 'Ek Moko Kejriwal Ne' which means 'One chance to Kejriwal'. This is his third visit to the poll-bound state in two months. The Kejriwal-led AAP has now set its eye on BJP-ruled Gujarat after winning the Punjab election in February 2022 with a majority of 92 seats.

Arvind Kejriwal holds Jansabha in Gujarat's Rajkot

While launching a scathing attack on BJP, the AAP chief said that the saffron party has not taken a single person of Gujarat to pilgrimage in 27 years and assured to take every single senior citizen to Ayodhya. He stated that all the political parties in the country have deceived the country and promised to provide good schools, education, hospitals, jobs, electricity, and water to the people of Gujarat.

"An old mother came to me and said son, I really want to go to Ayodhya. We will take every senior citizens from Gujarat to Ayodhya from pilgrimage, if AAP comes to power. BJP has not taken a single person from Gujarat on the pilgrimage in 27 years. In 3 years, we have taken 50,000 people on free pilgrimage in Delhi. We will get it done in Gujarat also. All the political parties have cheated the people of the country. I have vowed that I will provide good education to every child of the country, whether it is a child of the poor or that of the rich including hospitals, jobs, electricity, and water," he said.

The Delhi CM also said that BJP will not give free electricity because they eat up all the money. "Do you want a government that gives free electricity or a government that eats money? Vote for Aam Aadmi Party if you want free electricity. We will give you 24 hours of free electricity," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP's CR Patil

Kejriwal also slammed BJP State President C.R. Patil and called him a con man. He said, "CR Patil is the President of the Gujarat BJP. But people say that whoever becomes the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the government is still run by C.R. Patil. He asked the people to raise their hands if C.R.Patil is the real thug. BJP wants to win elections by doing hooliganism," he added.

"C.R. Patil said that Kejriwal is a thug. Do I look like a thug? Does any thug talk about giving good education to people's children, and building hospitals for people? C.R. Patil Ji also called me a terrorist. This is a very good terrorist who builds schools and hospitals, who takes the elderly to Ayodhya".

He further said that the people of Gujarat want to ask three questions from Gujarat State President CR Patil which are:

Why are the government schools in Gujarat in bad shape even after 27 years? Why do all the papers leak? When will you get employment for the youth of Gujarat?

Calling Congress BJP's younger sister, AAP supremo asserted that recently a big Congress leader wanted to join AAP, but BJP called him and asked him to stay in Congress.

'BJP is scared of AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

On April 30, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal tweeted that BJP was scared of the AAP and asked whether the BJP will dissolve the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in the coming week if AAP makes an announcement regarding the Assembly elections. The AAP supremo's remark came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Gujarat BJP leaders on Saturday.

“Is the BJP going to dissolve the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and announce the Gujarat elections next week? So Afraid of AAP?” tweeted Kejriwal.

क्या भाजपा अगले हफ़्ते गुजरात विधान सभा भंग करके गुजरात के चुनावों का एलान करने जा रही है? “आप” का इतना डर? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2022

Political scenario of Gujarat

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats.

