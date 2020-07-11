Gold Smuggling Case: Kerala Youth Cong Demands CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Resignation

Voices demanding Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over the gold smuggling case are growing in the state, with the state's Youth Congress being the latest to carry a march to Kochi Police Commissioner's office on Saturday. The group's state chief and MLA Shafi Parambil lead the march which was also attended by another Congress MLA Anwar Sadath even as restrictions on gatherings remain in Kerala's big cities to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

''We are compelled to question the government when they did not keep social distancing with smugglers, gold smugglers, and murderers. We are not merchants of death. We are not trying to spread the disease. We have not spread the disease," Shafi Parambil told reporters.

"Such protocol violations occur when the government is ready to exploit the helplessness of the people who can't respond in this COVID time. The government says that the opposition and youth organisations should not speak out and the media should not ask questions even when every crime reaches the level of treason," he added.

On Friday, opposition groups across Kerala took to the streets to demand the CM's resignation. The Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, were dispersed by the police by tear gas and water cannons in Kozhikode. The activists pushed back at the police as they tried to enter the collectorate's office. Following this, the police had to resort to baton charges and firing tear gas.

READ | IS Link Emerges In Kerala Gold Smuggling; NIA Opposes Swapna Suresh's Bail In HC

READ | Kerala Gold Scandal: NIA Registers FIR Against Swapna Suresh & Others Under UAPA

Gold smuggling case

On July 5, customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the United Arab Emirates Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Swapna has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM, M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner.

READ | Opposition Protests, Demands CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Resignation On Gold Smuggling Racket

NIA registers case

On Friday, after getting the nod from the Union Home Ministry to probe the case, the NIA registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 has been slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA will probe whether the gold smuggling was linked to activities detrimental to national security. It has been alleged that the money from the smuggled gold may have been used for terrorist activities. Accused Sarith Kumar is likely to be produced before the NIA court after July 15.

(With ANI inputs) (ANI photo)

READ | Gold Smuggling Case: Activists Clash With Police Over Protest Demanding CM's Resignation