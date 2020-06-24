'Golden Opportunity For Modi Govt': Digvijaya Singh Protests Against Rising Fuel Prices

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday staged a 'cycle protest' against the continuous surge in fuel price and alleged that the hike in petrol and diesel prices is an 'opportunity in disaster' for the PM Modi-led government to earn money. The Congress leader started his cycle march from Roshanpura intersection to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence. Digvijaya Singh continued his attack on the Centre as he went on to claim that the current government cannot be removed from power till the time Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) remain operational.

Speaking to media, Singh said, "Today when people are getting infected with COVID-19, inflation is increasing and people are dying of hunger. The Central government has increased excise duty on petrol and diesel for the 18th consecutive day."

आम जनता की हर चीज़ डीज़ल के भाव बड़ने से महँगी हो जायेगी किसान पर भार बड़ जायेगा खेती महँगी हो जायेगी। कोरोना वाक़ई में मोदी जी के लिये स्वर्णिम अवसर में “आपदा को अवसर” में बदलने के लिए। उन्हें क्या चिंता है, जब तक EVM है कौन उन्हें हटा सकता है? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) June 24, 2020

Diesel price trumps petrol's

Fuel prices continued to witness a spike as petrol price in Delhi touched Rs 79.76/litre on Wednesday. In a major hike, for the first time ever, diesel price trumped petrol's price as it touched a new high of Rs 79.88/litre in the national capital on Wednesday. Over the last 18 days, the price of diesel has been hiked by Rs 10.48 a litre, while the petrol price has increased by Rs 8.50 per litre.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday, too, held a protest in Hyderabad over the rising fuel prices. TPCC SC Cell Chairman Pritam while speaking to ANI stated that the state and country are facing a 'huge crisis' with the fuel rates increasing daily. "We condemn this and we demand the Centre to immediately rollback the prices which have been increased," he said.

'Coronavirus is not the only rising curve'

Meanwhile, continuing his attack on the Modi administration, Rahul Gandhi took another dig at the Centre over fuel prices. The former Congress chief remarked that the Modi government has 'unlocked' the COVID-19 pandemic and petrol-diesel prices as well. Gandhi also shared a graph depicting the petrol and diesel price and the daily number of COVID cases. "Coronavirus is not the only rising curve," the graph read.

