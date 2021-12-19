Golden Temple Sacrilege: Punjab Govt Constitutes SIT To Probe Case; Report In 48 Hours

Amid outrage over the attempted sacrilege at Amritsar's Golden Temple, the Punjab government on Sunday formed a Special Investigative Team (SIT). Headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order of Amritsar, the SIT has been directed to produce the report in the next 48 hours.

The development comes after Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister, who is also holding the Home portfolio, held a meeting with Civil and Police officers, including Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira among others.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on behalf of the Punjab Government dubbed the incident as unfortunate, and said, "The SIT will get into the bottom of it."

A sacrilege attempt was made at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. The man in his twenties crossed the barrier, barging into the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine in an alleged attempt to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib, but was caught by the attendees. The attendees later lynched him to death, as per police.

From the preliminary investigation of the police, it has come to light that the man entered the Sri Darbar Sahib complex at 11:30 am and stayed at Parikarma of the holiest shrine. At present, the police are checking the CCTV footage of Sri Darbar Sahib as well as the adjoining market to ascertain the path from which he came from. Also, if there was anyone accompanying him.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa during the media briefing also made it clear that the man was not identified so far.

It is pertinent to mention here that the State Government will enquire the entire incident jointly with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

CM Charanjit Singh Channi to visit Amritsar; to hold discussion over Golden Temple incident

Reiterating that the Punjabis will tackle such attempts with communal harmony, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Punjab’s peace and harmony would be maintained at all costs.

Randhawa also issued directions to DGP, all Commissioners of Police and SSPs to strengthen round the clock security around all Gurudwaras/Temples/ Mosques / Churches and other religious places. He said that at religious places the CCTVs should be functional in the complexes where religious scriptures are placed.

While Deputy CM is taking stock of the situation, CM Charanjit Singh Channi is also going to visit Amritsar, sources informed Republic. He will meet SGPC President and the two leaders will discuss the Golden Temple incident.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government is also planning to send a letter to the Centre for approval of section 295-A. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution in 2018 to amend section 298 into 295-A but so far, no action had been taken by the Centre. The said section has a provision of 10-years imprisonment if anyone indulged in the sacrilege of any religion.