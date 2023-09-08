'RSS Follows Golwalkar's Bunch Of Thoughts': Lalu On Mohan Bhagwat's Reservation Remarks

In light of the Maratha reservation protests, while Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said he backs the notion of reservation as mentioned in the Indian Constitution, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav reiterated his old jibe against the RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). When asked to respond to Bhagwat’s comments on the issue of reservation on Thursday, Lalu Yadav accused the RSS chief of blindly following Golwalker’s philosophy. Golwalkar was the second RSS chief, and his speeches have been compiled in Bunch of Thoughts.

Bhagwat, on Wednesday, extended support to the provision of reservation defined in the Constitution of India. Upon being asked about his views on Bhagwat's comments, Yadav said that the RSS and BJP leaders keep repeating what they have learnt in the Bunch of Thoughts. The RJD supremo, claiming that Bhagwat is opposed to the idea of reservation, said, “Yes, they are opposing it (reservation). What Golwalkar wrote in Bunch of Thoughts is what is being done by Modi and Mohan Bhagwat. Bunch of Thoughts speaks against reservation, they said it here too.”

Lalu Yadav has time and again mounted the same attack on the RSS as well as the ruling dispensation, accusing them of being anti-reservation. During a political gathering in 2015, when RJD fought the Bihar assembly elections as a part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, Lalu Yadav had waved the Bunch of Thoughts at the crowd. Yadav had then stressed that the book advocated that reservation must be provided only on an economic basis.

In the current context, however, the RSS chief endorsed reservation regarding the ongoing Maratha agitation in Maharashtra. "We kept our own fellow human beings behind in the social system. We did not care for them, which continued for almost 2,000 years. Until we provide them equality, some special remedies have to be done. Reservations are one of them. Reservations should continue till there is such discrimination. The Sangh gives complete support to the reservations provided in the Constitution,” Bhagwat said during an event in Maharashtra.

Yadav, on Thursday, had claimed the NDA alliance was nervous. He said this while responding to the India vs Bharat row. After the G20 dinner invite referred to the president as ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the customary ‘President of India’, Yadav said that the BJP is "nervous" about the I.N.D.I.A bloc and is attempting to instigate an issue. "We have formed the I.N.D.I.A alliance. So the BJP is nervous. They are saying something or the other...," Lalu Yadav said while speaking to media in Patna.