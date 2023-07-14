Gomala land grant to RSS-linked body on hold: Karnataka govt

In a major setback for Karnataka Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Congress-led state government has put on hold the grant of 35.33 acres of gomala land to the RSS-linked Janaseva Trust in Bengaluru.

This was in response to a written inquiry from BJP MLA ST Somashekar questioning public lands given to various organisations in Bengaluru South Taluk. In a written reply to the query, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda stated that the allocation of 35.33 acres to the Janaseva Trust is currently on hold.

35.33 acres of gomala land by previous BJP govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in September last year, gave 35.33 acres of gomala- govt land set aside for animal grazing at Kurubarahalli, Tavarekere in Bengaluru South taluk to the Janaseva Trust.

On May 25, five days after taking the post of Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah issued a note ordering officials to maintain the status quo regarding lands granted by the previous BJP administration.

Our govt examining the land allotment issue: Congress

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad speaking on the decision stated, “It's not about 100 acres and various lands being allocated to various organisations, but specially being allocated to Sangh parivar organisation, where you have other genuine institutions. Other institutions were also waiting for land allotment and they were ignored as land was given across Karnataka. There is a monitoring system to examine to know if the organisations and foundations who applied got the land. It is the duty of our government. If the government feels it is genuine we will certainly give it to them. “

Congress dismisses BJP’s claim

Further dismissing BJP’s claim that the ruling govt is ignoring the major issues and targeting specific things, Arshad stated, “We are not leaving any issues and we are taking the smallest issue also in consideration. This is also an issue because this is not the BJP land. It belongs to the people of Karnataka. So there has to be some kind of examination that happens and we are examining the whole issue.

Karnataka govt still in honeymoon period: BJP

Coming down heavily on the state government’s decision, BJP state Vice President BY Vijayendra stated, “Firstly, the present Congress govt, the CM and his council of ministers are still in their honeymoon period. They are patting themselves on their half-baked guarantee promises. More than 21 districts in Karnataka are facing severe water crisis. But, the present govt is busy with accommodating its MLAs with various board chairmans and corporations.”

“From day 1, you can see the various statements given by their ministers. They talk about investigating the previous government. We’re not worried on that front. But, they are escaping the real issues. Farmers are in distress, the youth are struggling to get jobs. But the present CM is boasting about their half-baked guarantee cards,” he said.

“One is revenge politics. The law and order situation is deteriorating in the state. The government is trying to look into all other issues. The government is cancelling the land alloted to jana seva vidya kendra. I'm proud to say that I'm an old student of the institution. It is an old institution, almost 30-40 years old. It has helped thousands of students come forward in life. Unfortunately, this government's thinking is anti-development,” he added.