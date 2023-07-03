'Gone Overboard With K'taka Win': BJP On Rahul Gandhi's 'KCR On Modi's Remote Control' Dig

Rahul Gandhi's 'KCR's remote control with Modi' remark and also his statement that Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) is a 'B team of the BJP' at a public rally in Telangana yesterday July 2 triggered a sharp response from the BJP. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hit back at Rahul Gandhi and said Rahul has 'gone overboard' with the electoral success in Karnataka.

The union minister also declared that the saffron party would not ally with either BRS or Congress for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana. "Congress fought the election in Telangana by compromising with BRS. We will not ally with BRS or Congress. He (Rahul Gandhi) is going overboard and speaking, just because they won one election in Karnataka," said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

BRS terms Rahul Gandhi's remark 'baseless'

At a rally in Telangana's Khammam on July 2, the disqualified Wayanad MP said just as in Karnataka, the grand old party will defeat the BJP in Telangana and also its 'B team - BRS'. "In Telangana, it is a fight between the Congress and the BJP's B team, BRS. Like we defeated the BJP in Karnataka, similarly, we'll defeat their B team in Telangana. During the opposition meeting in Delhi, we made it clear to the opposition that Congress would not join the meeting if TRS (now BRS) was part of it. We can never make a settlement with the BJP's B team," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Terming Rahul Gandhi's remark of BRS being a 'B team of BJP as baseless', BRS leader Dasoju Sravan said, "Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Khammam meeting was a bundle of lies, and he made baseless allegations, probably based on the script prepared by the Congress workers in Telangana. This is very unfortunate."

Giving a new name to the Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS), Rahul said BRS has become "BJP Rishtedar Samiti," drawing a comparison between the BRS and the BJP government at the national level. "TRS has changed, it has become BRS, the BJP Rishtedar Samiti," Rahul Gandhi said speaking at the Telangana Janagarjana Sabha at Khamamm.

Highlighting, how the BRS has paired up with the BJP, he said, "In the Parliament, Congress stood against BJP, but TRS and CM KCR became BJP's B team. TRS extended its support to BJP for the Farmers Bill. PM Modi has CM KCR's remote control, therefore he does whatever is asked of him."

Notably, the elections in Telangana are slated to be held later this year. In a significant development in state politics a few days back about 35 leaders of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, joined the Congress at the AICC office in Delhi.