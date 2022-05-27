'Good To Know': Subramanian Swamy Lauds Kapil Sibal's Exit From Congress

After Kapil Sibal resigned from Congress and filed the Rajya Sabha nomination with the help of the Samajwadi Party's (SP) support, Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy has now come forward to laud the decision. Reacting to the senior leader’s quit from the grand old party, Swamy termed it a “good” decision and said that the Rajya Sabha seat was “no big deal” for Sibal. Earlier, the BJP had taken a jibe at Congress over Sibal’s quit and had said that there will be an exodus of leaders from the party soon.

“It is good to know Kapil Sibal has quit Congi,” Subramanian Swamy said in a tweet on Thursday. Furthermore, the MP went on to state that the senior leader’s decision to switch sides would “help” the SP. Calling Mulayam Singh and Ramgopal Yadav “dear friends”, Swamy said, “Rajya Sabha is no big deal for him but will be of help to my dear friends Mulayam Singh and Ramgopal Yadav, two very good and true leaders. Sibal’s Court craft is brilliant.”

Kapil Sibal dumps Congress

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday filed a nomination for the Rajya Sabha election, in the presence of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination, Sibal said he had resigned from Congress on May 16. "I have resigned from Congress. It is important to be an independent voice in parliament. If an independent voice speaks up then people will believe it is not from any political party. I will continue to point out Modi Government's drawbacks," he stated.

Minutes later, Akhilesh Yadav confirmed to the media that Kapil Sibal has filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party support. "Sibal is an eminent lawyer and has a political career. He had effectively put and discussed important issues in Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha. The country has many issues facing it and I hope that he will effectively put issues in the Rajya Sabha,” Yadav said. Sibal, an ace lawyer who has represented politicians across the spectrum and regularly appears in the biggest cases, was once among the senior-most leaders of the Congress and a top minister in the UPA government.

Image: PTI