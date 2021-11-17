Gopal Rai Attacks Centre Over Delhi Pollution; 'all Parties Must Work Together'

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered colleges, schools, and other educational institutions to remain closed until further notice on Tuesday night in a move to reduce air pollution in the national capital. Construction will be prohibited in Delhi until November 21, as per an announcement made on Wednesday. While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai noted that the AAP-led government had taken emergency steps to combat pollution in the national capital. He said that the Delhi government has passed the order to increase the seating capacity in public transports. One thousand more buses will be added to ease public mobility, he added. Also, the water sprinkling will be increased at the 13 hotspots, Rai mentioned.

Attacking the central government, Rai said that pollution is not the internal matter of the Delhi government. "Our government has been working on it for the past 2 months. We have made a 'winter action plan' and followed it religiously. But, Delhi pollution can only be handled by joint efforts." he stated.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai attacks BJP

The Delhi Environment Minister alleged that the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav failed to convene a meeting on Delhi's current pollution crisis even after several requests from the Delhi government. He said, "When is the union environment minister going to convene a meeting with us? Why haven't we been summoned to discuss the matter? The issue is not with farmers; it is with states, and they must collaborate. Putting the blame on farmers will not help."

The minister also took a swipe at the Centre, saying, "What fund are they referring to? Instead of providing funding, we advised them to develop a ground action plan." He claimed during the press conference on Wednesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) operates on the ground, which agitates the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It's should be mentioned that all government staffers have been told they can work from home. Except for individuals working in critical activities, all vehicles have been prohibited from entering the capital. Commutes in 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol cars are also prohibited.

Image: Republic/PTI