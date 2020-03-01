AAP Leader Gopal Rai Visits GTB Hospital, Meets People Injured In Delhi Violence

AAP leader Gopal Rai on Sunday visited the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where the people injured in Delhi violence were being treated, to take stock of their health improvement. After visiting the hospital, Gopal Rai informed the media that of the 41 injured patients, one is in critical condition and is being treated in the ICU. The rest are recovering well, he added.

He added that State Disaster Management (SDM) teams have been appointed to provide relief to those whose houses have been burned down in riots.

"SDM team has been deployed who are providing forms for relief. As they do not have Aadhaar, they are being provided relief on the basis of hospital number," Gopal Rai said.

'Do not be influenced by rumours'

Speaking about the alleged communal violence that has rocked Delhi since February 26, Gopal Rai said that people should not be influenced by rumours and fake news. He advised that people should only express their views after understanding the truth and proper investigation.

"While on one end, there is increasing violence, on the other end there are incidents of Hindus and Muslims protecting each other from the riots. Therefore, it is wise to know the truth before sharing or tweeting about anything. Rumours can become the cause for violence many times," the AAP leader said.

Gopal Rai further appealed to the administration to conduct an investigation into the case of two dead bodies found near Ganga Vihar.

Arvind Kejriwal reviews relief operations

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting with government officials to discuss the relief operations in the violence-hit areas of North-East Delhi. Kejriwal stated the need of the hour was to ensure communal harmony prevailed among communities and to make sure that people who had fled their homes in fear of riots, return back.

"We have held a review meeting with all department officials. Our first priority is to bring the lives of people on track. Violence has stopped now. Many people have left their houses. They should return. Our intention is to ensure communal harmony among communities," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

