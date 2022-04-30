Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatrao Attacked By Villagers In Eluru Over YSRCP Leader's Death

In a key development in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district, Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatrao was attacked by a large number of villagers on Saturday in relation to the brutal murder of a local YSRCP leader Ganji Prasad. Police have stated that a murder was carried out and a few accused in the case are already in police custody, however, MLA witnessed serious rebuke from locals as he had arrived to speak about the fold of events.

Villagers attack MLA Talari Venkatrao

Tension prevailed after the MLA visited the village to enquire about the family's health and condition over the murder of a local YSRCP leader. While MLA Talari Venkatrao mentioned that he visited the murder victim's kin to console and vow for the speedy delivery of justice, the villagers attacked Talari alleging that a close aide of the MLA is involved in the murder of the YSRCP leader.

In the attack, the MLA is said to have sustained injuries too before he was evacuated by police and taken to a safer place.

Villagers apprehend MLA's involvement in YSRCP leader's murder in Eluru district

At present, authorities have taken the situation under control and Andhra Pradesh Police have been deployed in the area. Moreover, a detailed and swift interrogation into the murder case has been pledged by authorities. Reports suggest that the YSRCP leader was brutally hacked to death and it was the rumoured involvement of the MLA that compelled them to hold him

Pertinently, sources informed that a rivalry between groups of the ruling party and the group supported by the MLA murdered the village unit president.

In the violence that ensued on Saturday, at least three policemen are said to be injured in the scuffle while attempting to protect the MLA while more armed forces were directed to reach the spot in a bid to prevent further escalation. Furthermore, the police took the MLA to a nearby school to shelter him against the mob determined to attack him. The Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General were also deployed to the troubled location while the environment was tense, the source said.