Gopalkrishna Gandhi May Emerge As Opposition's Candidate For Presidential Polls

As the Opposition seeks to put up a united fight against BJP in the Presidential poll, some leaders have reportedly reached out to former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as a possible choice. In the 2017 elections, Gandhi was fielded as the joint opposition candidate for the post of vice president of India but had lost to incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu.

According to PTI, some Opposition leaders spoke to Gopalkrishna Gandhi over the phone and urged him to consider their request for being the joint candidate for the post of President.

The 77-year-old former bureaucrat has served as India's High Commissioner to South Africa and Sri Lanka. He is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari. Gandhi served as the governor of West Bengal from 2004 to 2009.

Leaders who talked to him said his initial response to their request was "positive". If he accepts the request, he could emerge as the possible opposition candidate since there already was a consensus on his name in the last vice-presidential election.

Gandhi has sought some time from these leaders and will get back to them by Wednesday, PTI reported.

Besides Gandhi, some other names are also being considered by the Opposition and have been contacted to seek their consent.

Oppn leaders huddle to form strategy for Presidential polls

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting of various opposition parties to deliberate on the opposition's choice of a presidential nominee. The meeting will be held today (June 15) in New Delhi and will have senior leaders from Congress and Left parties in attendance.

Some leaders had suggested the name of NCP patron Sharad Pawar as the Opposition candidate, but the veteran leader declined to contest.

Voting to elect a successor to incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind would be held on July 18. Kovind had defeated joint Opposition nominee Meira Kumar in the previous presidential poll.

(With inputs from agency)