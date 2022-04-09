Gorakhnath Temple Attack: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Says Its Time To 'punish Terrorists'

As the investigation into the Gorakhnath temple attack continues, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Saturday said that it was not the time to sit and ask questions about the incident but rather punish the 'terrorist and murderer' linked to the attack. He further expressed distress over SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks concerning the attack and said he is 'shocked'. Earlier Akhilesh Yadav had questioned the handling of the case and asked investigators to 'pay heed' to the accused's mental state.

Ravi Kishan told ANI, "If Police have would have not stopped the attacker then he would have killed the devotees present at the temple".

Claiming that the attack is a well-planned incident, the BJP MP stated that the case holds terror links.

Earlier on April 3, a man identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked police personnel outside Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur. This incident occurred just a day before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to visit the temple.

Two police personnel were severely injured by Abbasi as he attacked them with a sharp weapon. Reports suggested that there was another man with Abbasi who escaped when the accused was overpowered by the police personnel. Preliminary investigation revealed that as per the security agencies, he was influenced by banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and might have ISIS links.

Ravi Kishan on Amit Shah's Hindi push

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Hindi language push, BJP MP Ravi Kishan extended his support to the move and further condemned opposition leaders' criticism over the same.

Accepting Hindi as an alternative to English, he said, "Everyone speaks and knows Hindi".

Earlier on Thursday, Amit Shah said Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages. Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Shah said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the Official Language, and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi. Now the time has come to make the Official Language an important part of the unity of the country".

(Image: PTI)