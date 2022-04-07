Gorakhnath Temple Attack: KP Maurya Slams Akhilesh Yadav For 'protecting' The Accused

Acting sharply on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's comments on the Gorakhnath temple incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya slammed the Samajwadi Party chief for glorifying the Gorakhnath temple attacker Murtaza calling it "condemnable and unfortunate". Speaking to ANI on the same, KP Maurya stated that Akhilesh Yadav and his Samajwadi Party seem to have a connection with terrorists and thus are trying to protect the attacker.

"It seems that Akhilesh Yadav and his Samajwadi party are connected with the terrorists. They have earlier withdrawn the case of terrorists in 2013 and are again protecting the accused", he said. Further calling the Gorakhnath temple attack incident a serious matter, Maurya alleged that the SP chief is glorifying the accused.

The Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister also went on to attack the Samajwadi Party for politicising the issue and said, "They are playing the politics of polarization as the comments of Akhilesh are part of 'Muslim appeasement politics".

Notably, this came after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a direct attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing them of exaggerating the Gorakhnath temple attack. Noting that the attacker was suffering from psychotic problems, he said that the mental condition of the accused must be also considered.

In what seemed to be an attempt to downplay the attack on the police personnel in the temple, Akhilesh Yadav said, "His father said he has a psychiatric problem, dealing with the bipolar issue, I feel we need to pay heed to that as well (for probe)…BJP is a party that exaggerates."

Gorakhnath temple accused transferred to ATK, Lucknow

The incident took place on April 3 when a man identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked police personnel outside Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur with a sharp weapon. In the deadly attack, he injured two personnel who were trying to stop him from forcibly entering the temple premises.

The accused was recently transferred to the Anti-Terror Squad headquarters in Lucknow for further investigations. Notably, the case is presently being investigated by a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Image: ANI/PTI