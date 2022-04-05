Gorakhnath Temple Attack: SP Baghel Concerned Over Zakir Naik Links; 'There Might Be More'

In a revelation over the Gorakhnath Temple attack's initial investigation, the police now suspect that the accused was influenced by controversial televangelist Zakir Naik. As per the inside details accessed by Republic Media Network, the accused's laptop has revealed that he was influenced by Zakir Naik's ideas.

Reacting to the incident and the Zakir Naik angle, Union Minister of state SP Singh Baghel said that there might be ‘more like him’ if he was ‘radicalised by someone’.

Union MoS Law and Justice, SP Singh Baghel, on Tuesday, slammed the Gorakhnath temple attack incident. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the BJP leader condemned the attack and said that a further probe was now underway.

Reacting to the attack, he said that there was no place for violence in democracy. "Firstly, there is no place for violence in democracy. People have many ways to place their opinions and oppose the ones made by parties, people and governments and violence is not an option. It is highly condemnable," the MoS said. Furthermore, he stated that the whole incident was caught on camera, which will help with the investigation.

“The accused has been caught. We have to check if he has any connection with terror organisations. The point of the probe is if he was radicalised by someone, if yes then there might be more like him,” SP Baghel said, while adding that there are chances of such incidents repeating in the future. The Minister also added that the ATS and other officials involved in the case will complete the probe and take strict action soon.

Gorakhnath temple attack

The accused, identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, forcefully tried to enter the temple after raising Islamic religious slogans. Two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables were injured when they tried to stop the accused who went to a PAC post near gate number 1 and tried to attack the police.

Following this, the accused was taken into custody after being apprehended by jawans of the PAC and police. Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrived in Mumbai to probe the Gorakhnath temple attack case. Meanwhile, a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced by CM Yogi Adityanath for the two jawans and constable Anurag Rajput who confronted the attacker.

The Zakir Naik angle was established as several provocative speeches of his were heard and seen on Murtaza's laptop. Some videos and literature related to terrorist organisation IS were recovered from Murtaza's laptop. Currently, the police are probing if the accused is related to IS or any terrorist outfit. Moreover, the accused's search history has shown that he looked up content on how to conduct a lone-wolf attack.

