Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Injured Police Personnel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Gorakhpur Baba Raghav Das (BRD) medical college to meet two policemen - Gopal Gaur and Anil Paswan - who were injured in the Gorakhnath temple attack. He later visited the temple and took stock of the situation.

On Sunday, a man attack two PAC constables with a sharp weapon at a gate of the Gorakhnath temple, which was teeming with devotees during to Navratri festival, and tried to barge into the premises, UP officials said on Monday terming it as a "terrorist incident."

The accused has been identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi and has been arrested. Police alleged that he tried to enter the temple by force after raising the religious slogan of 'Allahu Akbar'.

"The attack on police jawans at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur is a part of the deep conspiracy, and based on the available facts, it can be said that it was a terror incident. The attacker had tried to enter the temple premises with bad intention, which was neutralised by the brave jawans of the PAC and police," the UP Home Department said in a statement.

ATS to probe Gorakhnath temple attack

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that the incident was being probed by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). "Directions have been given to UP ATS and UP STF to work jointly to probe the incident," he said.

The two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables were injured when they tried to stop the accused who went to a PAC post near gate number 1 and tried to attack the police. A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for two jawans and constable Anurag Rajput has been announced by CM Yogi Adityanath. The reward would be equally shared among them, officials said.

"The accused was injured and is also undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Initial investigation revealed that his name is Murtaza and is a resident of Gorakhpur," ADG, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar said.