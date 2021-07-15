Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Chief Binoy Tamang Resigns, Likely To Join Bimal Gurung's Faction

In what can be termed as a blow to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM-2), the party's president Binoy Tamang on Thursday announced his resignation from all positions in the party.

'Not quitting politics'

Binoy Tamang categorically stated that he would not be quitting politics at the moment and that he wanted a new political career that would benefit and serve the interests of the people residing in the hills of Darjeeling. "I have resigned from the party but I am not going to quit politics at the moment. We will see how my political journey goes. I want to start a new political career that will be dedicated to the betterment and interest of the people of Darjeeling and the Gorkhas," said the former GJM-2 President.

Joining hands with a former ally?

According to sources, Tamang is all set to join hands with his former ally and fugitive leader Bimal Gurung, leader of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

GJM Party Secy calls emergency meet

On the other hand, following the resignation of Tamang, General Secretary of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Anit Thapa called an urgent meeting of Central Working Committee members on July 16 at 11 AM. "Binoy Tamang, president of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has resigned from all portfolios of the party through a press conference. I hereby call an emergency meeting of Central Working Committee members meeting. All the members of Central Working Committee, office bearers of Central Frontal Organisation are hereby asked to attend the meeting," said Thapa.

One party, two factions

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Gurung) (GJM (G)) and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Tamang) (GJM (T)) are two factions of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), a registered unrecognized political party, that campaigns for the creation of a separate state Gorkhaland within India, out of districts in the north of West Bengal. The party was launched on 7 October 2007.

It may be noted here that over the years, North Bengal has witnessed a lot of socio-political turbulence like the Gorkhaland movement. Nepali-speaking Gorkhas have been demanding a separate state of 'Gorkhaland' since 1907 because they are culturally and ethnically different from West Bengal. The demand took a violent turn, which led to the death of 1200 people. In the current scenario, GTA is the local autonomous body in the Darjeeling hills, which had been till now headed by the Binoy Tamang- led faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.