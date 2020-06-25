'Got Bribe From China To Push For FTA': Law Min Levels Charge On Cong-linked Foundation

Launching a stinging attack on Congress, Union Law Minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday alleged that the party-affiliated Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) received "bribes from the Chinese Embassy" during the UPA government and a study done by it backed a "comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA)" that led to a "33 times" jump in Indo-China trade deficit in Beijing's favour.

Addressing a press conference, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Embassy of the People's Republic of China is mentioned in the 2005-06 donor's list of the Foundation. "Why? What was the need? There were contributions from Indian and foreign entities, then what was the need to get money from the Chinese," asked Prasad.

Foundation pitched for FTA

The Minister displayed the Foundation's 2009-11 report and said that among other things, there is mention of India-China studies. He then read out a line from the report that said an India-China FTA would be "feasible, desirable, and mutually beneficial".

"The proposed FTA between India and China will be feasible, desirable, and mutually beneficial. The FTA between China and India should be comprehensive with a free flow of goods, services, investment, and capital," he said.

Ravi Shankar Prasad then asked whether the study and the donations were part of a "planned conspiracy" and claimed that the trade deficit spiked by 33 times (in China's favour) after the Foundation received alleged kickbacks.

"Was this a planned conspiracy? The trade deficit between China and India grew by 33 times during their government (UPA) because of all this lobbying by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation after they received a bribe from the Chinese Embassy and the way they comprehensively campaigned for the free flow of FTA in all aspects," the Minister said.

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

According to its website, Delhi-based RGF was set up on June 21, 1991, and is currently chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The other trustees include senior party leaders like former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, Rahul Gandhi, Sanjiv Goenka, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others. RGF says it works in five key areas — literacy, promotion of science & technology, empowerment of the underprivileged and handicapped, promotion of excellence in aviation, and operates a think tank named RGICS.

Congress-CPC MoU

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is already under scanner after a photograph emerged on social media that showed him signing an MoU with then-Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping in the presence of Sonia Gandhi in 2008. The memorandum was signed to "facilitate top-level diplomatic engagement" between the two countries and consult each other over key international and regional issues.

The BJP and Congress have simmered a bitter political faceoff following the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh that led to fatalities on India's side at Galwan last week, with Congress relentlessly cornering the Modi government over its handling of China and BJP hitting back with allegations of "collusion" with Beijing.

