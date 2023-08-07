'Governance Without Corruption' Is Purpose Of Delhi Services Bill: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (August 7) said the Delhi Ordinance Bill has been brought in to ensure a “corruption-free administration in the national capital.”

“The bill doesn't violate the Supreme Court order,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he replied to the Opposition’s allegations on the contentious Bill.

Shah hits out at Opposition

Coming down heavily on the Opposition, Shah said, "Earlier, there were no fights over transfer postings in Delhi, no CMs had any problems....In 2015, a govt came up after an 'andolan'....Some people said that the Centre wants to take power into its hands. The Centre doesn't need to do so as the people of India have given us the power and the right."

"We are making amendments to Constitution not to bring Emergency...Congress has no right to speak on democracy," he said.

The Parliament witnessed a stormy debate on Aug 7, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah raked up 'Operation Sheeshmahal. The Home Minister was alluding to the alleged irregularities in the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

What is the Delhi Ordinance Bill?

The Delhi Services Bill gives the Central Government the authority to create regulations governing the affairs of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Bill would also grant the Centre authority over the functions, terms and conditions of service of officers and employees.

The Delhi Ordinance Bill also empowers the LG to exercise his sole discretion on several matters, including those recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority.