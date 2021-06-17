Governor Dhankar's Delhi Visit Crucial Amid Growing Violence In State: Bengal BJP Unit

On Thursday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankar met President Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah. Noting the chaos in TMC following Governor Dhankar's Delhi visit, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Dhankar's Delhi visit was primarily to bring focus to the violence that engulfed the state post the Assemply poll results.

Hinting towards Bengal’s Post-poll violence as the main reason for Dhankar’s visit to Delhi, Dilip Ghosh further said, “Amid the violence in the state, the Governor has constitutional right to take action. Bengal Police is also not taking any action against violence. There are no facilities for people in Bengal.”

Adding to the existing violent scenario and lack of women safety in West Bengal, BJP leader Babul Supriyo also took to his Twitter handle and put up an incident in North Bengal district Moynaguri, where a woman was assaulted for having an affair and the local administration remained a spectator to her torture.

He said, “Atrocities against women of Bengal continue from Moynaguri to Kumargram, as politically biased authorities turn a blind eye... Now a woman has been physically assaulted in front of the whole village for allegedly having an affair...Is this the Bengal of our dreams?”

Adding to the importance of Jagdeep Dhankar's visit to Delhi, the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, took to his Twitter handle and said that Governor's visit represents the importance of 'Constitutional values', and emphasized that acts like this can only save Bengal.

Upholding Constitutional values will usher in the true spirit of Democracy.



That's what is required to illuminate Bengal from the darkness that has engulfed it.@AmitShah@jdhankhar1 @BJP4Bengal pic.twitter.com/x80bVCzigv — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 17, 2021

Mamata Banerjee seeks Governor's removal

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took the Centre-State disagreement to another level by putting down a letter to PM Modi and demanding Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s dismissal from the Governor’s office. She further said that there are no such events of one-sided post-poll violence, it is all BJP’s publicity gimmick. The Chief Minister further said that Centre Government is failing to control her and so it is bulldozing her Government, she added that West Bengal Government has so far not received a single penny from the Centre under Yaas relief fund.

Noting the recent steps taken by the Governor, West Bengal TMC General Secretary accused Jagdeep Dhankar of acting like a BJP member rather than a State's Governor.

Governor is acting like BJP working president of the state and Raj Bhavan has become BJP office. Mamata Banerjee has already written two-three letters to PM regarding the role of the Governor: West Bengal TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh pic.twitter.com/BNEXLtMoJO — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

Earlier, TMC MP Mahua Moitra following the announcement of the Governor's visit to Delhi also sarcastically asked the Governor never to come back.

Uncleji going to Delhi on June 15th he says...



Do us a favour WB Governor Sahib - don’t come back. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 15, 2021

Image Source- ANI/PTI