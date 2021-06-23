Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Is Interfering In Administration Of State Assembly: WB Speaker

On Wednesday, June 23, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee accused state's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of interfering in the administration of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, during a virtual meeting with other Speakers including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The West Bengal Assembly Speaker Banerjee said, "Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is trying to interfere in the administration of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly".

Earlier on June 17, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh had alleged that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was involved in a "conspiracy" to disturb Bengal. The TMC leader said that the Governor, was "working as a BJP agent" and the Raj Bhavan had become a BJP office.

He also claimed that BJP is attempting to find a backdoor entry with Article 355 or 356 as it is not able to accept the defeat and the mandate of the people.

Ghosh had informed, "Governor is acting like the mouthpiece of the BJP and Raj Bhavan has become BJP office. Mamata Banerjee has already written two-three letters to PM regarding the role of the Governor".

He further added, "Governor is acting like a BJP member and trying to disturb the government. He has become part of a conspiracy hatched by BJP. They're not accepting the mandate of people. They're trying to create a situation where they can get back door entry with Article 355 or 356.''

Trinamool Congress leader's take on BJP leaders wanting to join TMC

Ghosh had said, "Seven to eight BJP MLA along with three MPs are in touch with TMC and they want to join the TMC. They have claimed that they are not happy in BJP as they are not getting space to serve the people," said Ghosh.

He further said, "Not only this there are even leaders who were in BJP but now want to join TMC. But we cannot take all who desire to come to the party. The ultimate decisions will be of our High Command".

Ghosh informed, "Actually, those leaders who went to BJP, thought that BJP will come into power but unfortunately that did not happen and we all know how BJP works. Now there are clashes among themselves, this shows BJP is going to finish".

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: ANI)