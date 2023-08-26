Governor Threatening Of President's Rule In Punjab, Alleges Bhagwant Mann

The tussle between the governor and the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state of Punjab appears to be escalating each day. Hours after Governor Banwarilal Purohit accused the state government of not responding to his letters and warned them of recommending President’s rule in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday hit out at him alleging that the governor was threatening the peace-loving people to impose President's rule. He even asked the governor why his counterparts were silent in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states over the law and order situation.

Claiming that the law and order of Punjab is in complete control, CM Mann said that most of the letters from the governor have been duly answered by the government. Asserting that he won’t bow down before the governor, he added that the appointed governor does not have any moral authority to threaten an elected representative of the people, reports news agency PTI.

Governors are acting as puppets, says CM Mann

“The governor threatened the peace-loving people of Punjab that he would impose President’s rule in the state. The governor has raised questions on law and order. A lot of work has been done to strictly impose law and order, ever since our government voted to power in the state. Law and order is in complete control,” the CM said addressing a press conference.



The chief minister further alleged, the governors are acting as puppets in the hands of the Union government. They are creating hindrances in the functioning of the non-BJP governments in various states and the Union Territories.

He said that the governor is threatening the state government but has he ever written a letter over the state’s demands concerning the release of the Rural Development Fund from the Centre for Punjab.

He even warned Governor Banwarilal Purohit, saying, “Governor Sahab, don't try to test the patience and emotions of the Punjabis."

Earlier, Governor Purohit had accused CM Bhagwant Mann of not responding to the letters sent to him in defiance of his authority and warned the state government on Friday that he could even recommend President's rule in the state. Not only this, he stated that he could also opt to launch a criminal proceedings, if his letters were not answered, reports the news agency.

Of 16 letters from Governor, 9 have been replied: Bhagwant Mann

Responding to the accusations, Mann on Saturday explained that the governor wrote 16 letters to the state government, out of which, his government has responded to the nine letters and the rest are being followed up.

“What is the hurry? Did the governor ever write any letter about the Rural Development Fund for Punjab? Did he ever ask anything on the issue of farmers? I want to ask Governor Sahab, has the Haryana Governor issued any notice to Haryana Chief Minister Khattar regarding what happened in Nuh, communal clashes and violence that took place there and curfew had to be imposed? No, because their government is also ruling at the Centre," Mann questioned.

Accusing the Punjab governor for not giving a statement on the issue of Manipur, the Punjab CM said, the governor never gave a statement on Manipur which is reeling from ethnic violence.

He alleged that the governor is himself sitting on six bills, two of which are from the tenure of the previous Congress government and added that while Governor Purohit expects a reply to be given immediately to his letters, he keeps sitting on the bills citing that he is seeking legal advice.