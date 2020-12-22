Governor's Decision To Bar Special Assembly Outside His Discretionary Power: Kerala CM

Disappointed by the Kerala Governor Mohammed Arif Khan's standoff with his government by rejecting the recommendation for a special assembly session, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to the head of the state. As per sources in the CMO, the letter defends the move made Kerala government to convene a special assembly.

The assembly was aimed to reject the newly formulated from the law of the central government. Governer had earlier questioned the timing of this assembly citing that the budget assembly is already fixed for January 8. Responding to Governer's query of the government's 'urgency to convene a session', the Chief Minister clarified the protest by farmers can create havoc for a largely consumer state like Kerala.

"The state depends on another state for food resources," the letter states. He also said the grievances of farmers need urgent attention. Vijayan has pointed out in the letter that the governor has violated Article 174 (1) by his act. Sources in the CMO office claim Vijayan's letter has pointed out that the act of the Governor is against the principles enshrined in Article 174(1).

Citing the case of Shamseer Singh Vs Punjab government, Vijayan maintained that the President and the Governor are advisors of the Legislature. He also relied on the Sarkaria Commission Charter which states the party which has a clear majority in the assembly has all the rights to convene the assembly and the governor is bound to allow it.

Before concluding, the letter is reported to have stated that the governor has no power to halt the move for calling the assembly. Meanwhile, the Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has lashed out at the decision of the Governor and said it was "politically motivated". Describing the decision as unfortunate, Chennithala said the voice of Kerala against the contentious Farm Laws should be raised in the assembly.

Image Credits: PTI